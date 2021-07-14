Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited researches, develops, produces and sells biopharmaceutical products for the medical treatment of ophthalmia, as well as modernized Chinese medicine and chemical medicine for the treatment of hepatitis. Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Shares of OTCMKTS SBMFF opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others.

