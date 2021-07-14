SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) versus Forest Road Acquisition (NYSE:FRX) Financial Analysis

Forest Road Acquisition (NYSE:FRX) and SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of SinglePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of SinglePoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Forest Road Acquisition and SinglePoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forest Road Acquisition N/A N/A -$7.92 million N/A N/A SinglePoint $2.88 million 5.69 -$4.03 million N/A N/A

SinglePoint has higher revenue and earnings than Forest Road Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Forest Road Acquisition and SinglePoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forest Road Acquisition 0 1 1 0 2.50 SinglePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Forest Road Acquisition presently has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Forest Road Acquisition’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Forest Road Acquisition is more favorable than SinglePoint.

Profitability

This table compares Forest Road Acquisition and SinglePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forest Road Acquisition N/A N/A N/A SinglePoint -159.40% N/A -101.05%

Forest Road Acquisition Company Profile

Forest Road Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications space. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

SinglePoint Company Profile

SinglePoint Inc. focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. It offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and financing brokerage services. The company also operates as an online retailer of health, wealth, and lifestyle products; and supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers through online stores, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture. In addition, it offers mobile web credit card gateway services; and automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

