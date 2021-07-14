Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Karen F. Brassfield Sells 10,000 Shares

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $885,300.00.

Silvergate Capital stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,658. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.29 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.75.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

