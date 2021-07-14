Silk Road Medical, Inc (NYSE:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers Sells 11,000 Shares

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NYSE:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $517,220.00.

Silk Road Medical stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.46. 326,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,602. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $75.80.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

