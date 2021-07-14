Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Up 3.1%

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)’s share price shot up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.88 and last traded at $29.88. 1,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 593,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signify Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Get Signify Health alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,890,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,723,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000.

About Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.