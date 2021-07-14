Signature Chain (SIGN) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Signature Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $2,081.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00051237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.96 or 0.00821154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain (SIGN) is a coin. It launched on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.