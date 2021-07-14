Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.18 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Signature Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.99. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.44.

Shares of SBNY opened at $253.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.99. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $263.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 84.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,620 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Signature Bank by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,921,000 after acquiring an additional 824,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,149,000 after acquiring an additional 691,739 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $140,078,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $65,968,000.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.