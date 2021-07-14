Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,329 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,945 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $83,056,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 84.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,976,000 after buying an additional 2,198,620 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 33.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 731.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 266,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,861,000 after buying an additional 57,620 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.44.

SBNY opened at $253.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.88. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $263.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

