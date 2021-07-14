Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 84.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198,620 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 8.97% of Signature Bank worth $1,085,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBNY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.44.

Shares of SBNY opened at $253.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $263.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

