Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Trading Down 0.3%

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 267,418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,754,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGLB shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Sigma Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Sigma Labs from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Sigma Labs alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $40.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 60.51% and a negative net margin of 408.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sigma Labs, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Sigma Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Sigma Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Sigma Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sigma Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sigma Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.