SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SIGA Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of SIGA Technologies stock opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.89. SIGA Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.59% and a return on equity of 56.02%. The company had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 188.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 160.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

