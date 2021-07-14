Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Rises By 1,526.7%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 1,526.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wynn Macau stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.57. Wynn Macau has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $21.33.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

