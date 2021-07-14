Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Rises By 1,526.7%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 1,526.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Wynn Macau stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.57. Wynn Macau has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $21.33.
Wynn Macau Company Profile
