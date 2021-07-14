Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Drops By 97.8%

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the June 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 562,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $1,790,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 269.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 216,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 157,702 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 434.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $883,000.

Shares of NYSE NCZ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 664,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,992. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $5.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

