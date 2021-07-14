Short Interest in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Expands By 1,081.9%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,100 shares, an increase of 1,081.9% from the June 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 254,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $79.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.42. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

