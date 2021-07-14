Short Interest in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Drops By 99.3%

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the June 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 537,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.05. 563,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,672. Triton International has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. Triton International had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $346.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that Triton International will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Triton International’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

TRTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other Triton International news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $94,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,655. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $733,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 189,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,912,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,970 shares of company stock valued at $909,493 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Triton International by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 60,868 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Triton International by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Triton International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

