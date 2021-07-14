Short Interest in Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Decreases By 86.7%

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the June 15th total of 520,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,313,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SGMD opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Sugarmade has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.
About Sugarmade
