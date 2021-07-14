Short Interest in Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) Decreases By 86.7%

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGMD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a drop of 86.7% from the June 15th total of 520,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,313,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SGMD opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Sugarmade has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Get Sugarmade alerts:

About Sugarmade

Sugarmade, Inc engages in the paper and paper-based product business. The company operates through three segments: Paper and Paper-Based Products, Non-Medical Supplies, and Cannabis Products Delivery Service and Sales. It supplies products to quick service restaurants, as well as imports, distributes, and markets hydroponic supplies to various agricultural sectors.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sugarmade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sugarmade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.