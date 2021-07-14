Short Interest in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Declines By 100.0%

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 6,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Azora Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,017,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after buying an additional 715,194 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 625,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.70.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

STL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

