Short Interest in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Decreases By 100.0%

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 13,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.61. 16,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,439. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.23. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

