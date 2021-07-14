Short Interest in Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Rises By 263.0%

Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 263.0% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNIRF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Investec raised shares of Senior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Senior to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

SNIRF stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69. Senior has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

