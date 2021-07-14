Short Interest in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Expands By 664.3%

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,744,500 shares, a growth of 664.3% from the June 15th total of 751,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,929,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS RYCEY opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 30,400 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RYCEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

