Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Rises By 287.8%

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,204,900 shares, a growth of 287.8% from the June 15th total of 310,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 334.7 days.
OJSCY remained flat at $$7.61 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.11. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $8.00.
About Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil
Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?
Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.