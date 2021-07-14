Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Rises By 287.8%

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,204,900 shares, a growth of 287.8% from the June 15th total of 310,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 334.7 days.

OJSCY remained flat at $$7.61 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.11. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas. The company produces oil in Western and Eastern Siberia, Volga-and Ural Regions, Far East, Timan-Pechora, Krasnodar Region, and the shelf of Russian seas, including Arctic shelf, as well as in Latin America; and has assets located in Russia and internationally comprising Venezuela, Cuba, Canada, the United States, Brazil, Norway, Germany, Italy, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, China, Vietnam, Myanmar, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Armenia, Belarus, Ukraine, Egypt, Mozambique, Iraq, and Indonesia.

