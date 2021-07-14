Short Interest in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Decreases By 100.0%

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 873,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 52.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 149,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 51,352 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 29.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 19,115 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.2% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 43,035 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

PLYM stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,005. The firm has a market cap of $622.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. Analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

