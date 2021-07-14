Short Interest in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Drops By 92.0%

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the June 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:NNY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. 22,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,915. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

