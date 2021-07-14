Short Interest in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Grows By 237.5%

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 237.5% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.63% of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXC traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.04. 5,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,161. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

