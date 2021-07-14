Short Interest in Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Rises By 378.1%

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 378.1% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:NRGOF opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13. Newrange Gold has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.31.
About Newrange Gold
