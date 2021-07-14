Short Interest in MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Rises By 8,200.0%

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 8,200.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,537,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MDMP opened at 0.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.12. MDM Permian has a one year low of 0.01 and a one year high of 0.94.
About MDM Permian
