Short Interest in MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Rises By 8,200.0%

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 8,200.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,537,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MDMP opened at 0.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.12. MDM Permian has a one year low of 0.01 and a one year high of 0.94.

About MDM Permian

MDM Permian, Inc engages in the drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It primarily focuses on the oil and gas drilling prospects in the Midland Basin of West Texas. The company is based in Addison, Texas.

