Short Interest in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Declines By 100.0%

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 14,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 793,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of iStar in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of STAR stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.21. 1,564,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.05 and a beta of 0.73. iStar has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that iStar will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

About iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

