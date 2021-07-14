Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Decreases By 96.4%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the June 15th total of 223,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Shares of KBWD stock opened at $20.47 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

