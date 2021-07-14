Short Interest in Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Increases By 300.0%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITJTY traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.28. 375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891. Intrum AB has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $37.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.72.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intrum AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection, surveillance, and purchase services.

