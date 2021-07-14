Short Interest in Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) Grows By 530.0%

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 530.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Hermitage Offshore Services stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02. Hermitage Offshore Services has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $3.05.
About Hermitage Offshore Services
