Short Interest in Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) Grows By 530.0%

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 530.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 226,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Hermitage Offshore Services stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02. Hermitage Offshore Services has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $3.05.

About Hermitage Offshore Services

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels.

