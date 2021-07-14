Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Decreases By 98.3%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the June 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HENOY stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,328. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $29.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.5442 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

