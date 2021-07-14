Short Interest in Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Grows By 637.5%

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, an increase of 637.5% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 782,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HRBR opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Harbor Diversified has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $3.08.

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the Unites States. It also acquires flight equipment for the purpose of leasing; and provides flight equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets.

