Short Interest in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Decreases By 100.0%

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 11,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.46. 18,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,406,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Fortive by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 68,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 60.5% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Fortive by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,407,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,090,000 after purchasing an additional 125,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 430,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,386,000 after buying an additional 324,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

