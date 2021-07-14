Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) Increases By 1,100.0%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of RFEM opened at $73.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.30. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $78.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 117.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $282,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $364,000.

