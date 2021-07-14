Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Drops By 90.7%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the June 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVLU. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,196,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the first quarter worth $340,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the first quarter worth $244,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the first quarter worth $88,000.

DVLU stock opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $25.20.

