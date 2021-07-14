Short Interest in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) Declines By 97.8%

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the June 15th total of 697,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FG New America Acquisition stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.34. 12,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,249. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16. FG New America Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

In other FG New America Acquisition news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,679,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in FG New America Acquisition by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,567,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth $131,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FGNA shares. DA Davidson started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

