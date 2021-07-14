Short Interest in Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Drops By 89.4%

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 89.4% from the June 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ELEZF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Endesa from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $24.10 price objective on shares of Endesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELEZF opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. Endesa has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.57.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

