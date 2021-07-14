Short Interest in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Expands By 1,683.3%

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 1,683.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLAKY. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Commerzbank lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

