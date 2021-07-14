Short Interest in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) Declines By 98.7%

D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the June 15th total of 392,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

DEH traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. 1,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,551. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92. D8 has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in D8 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in D8 by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D8 in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in D8 in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of D8 during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

