Short Interest in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Decreases By 100.0%

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 704,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other Customers Bancorp news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $818,744.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,508 in the last 90 days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 34.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 41,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Customers Bancorp stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.79. 3,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,235. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

