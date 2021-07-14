Short Interest in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Declines By 100.0%

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 5,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 476,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other Cincinnati Bell news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $330,792.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,393 shares in the company, valued at $606,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,753,000 after purchasing an additional 422,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,930,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,986,000 after purchasing an additional 118,437 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 11.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,177,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,430,000 after purchasing an additional 218,375 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,652,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,246,000 after purchasing an additional 807,800 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 9,790.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,292,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,553 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBB traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.31. 6,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,199. The firm has a market cap of $779.59 million, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.40. Cincinnati Bell has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $15.47.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

