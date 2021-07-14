Short Interest in Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Drops By 90.0%

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CJEWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

CJEWY opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.259 dividend. This is a boost from Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

