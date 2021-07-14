Short Interest in China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Increases By 223.1%

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 223.1% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:ZXAIY opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34. China Zenix Auto International has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.55.

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.64 million during the quarter. China Zenix Auto International had a negative net margin of 25.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.28%.

China Zenix Auto International Company Profile

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. It offers tubed, tubeless, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, including wheel discs.

