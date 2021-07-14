Short Interest in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Decreases By 92.1%

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the June 15th total of 103,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of CDR stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,367. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $228.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $17.54.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 0.70%. Research analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 20,244 shares during the period. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.