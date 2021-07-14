Short Interest in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) Declines By 99.4%

Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 754,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMO. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 56.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capstead Mortgage alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE CMO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,104. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 22.97 and a quick ratio of 22.97. Capstead Mortgage has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 65.60% and a return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capstead Mortgage will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.