Short Interest in Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Decreases By 98.9%

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.9% from the June 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BIOIF opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06. Biome Grow has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.11.

Biome Grow Company Profile

Biome Grow Inc focuses on the cannabis business. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

