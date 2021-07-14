Short Interest in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Declines By 97.8%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the June 15th total of 83,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 506,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,885,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.2% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 10,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 25.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 141,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAC traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.01. 2,838,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,536,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $325.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.52. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

