Short Interest in Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Rises By 983.3%

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 983.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Avivagen stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36. The company has a market cap of $18.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.45. Avivagen has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.61.
Avivagen Company Profile
See Also: Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Avivagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avivagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.