Short Interest in Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Rises By 983.3%

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 983.3% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Avivagen stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36. The company has a market cap of $18.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.45. Avivagen has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.61.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

