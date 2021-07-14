Short Interest in ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Grows By 218.9%

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 218.9% from the June 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGESY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. AlphaValue raised shares of ageas SA/NV to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. HSBC cut shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of AGESY stock opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.79. ageas SA/NV has a one year low of $37.14 and a one year high of $67.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.26.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $2.259 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.74%.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

