Short Interest in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Declines By 96.0%

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADXN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Addex Therapeutics stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a market cap of $78.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.17. Addex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $37.52.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 294.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.46%. Analysts predict that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADXN. Caxton Corp increased its stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 1,428.6% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 265,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 248,542 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Addex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

