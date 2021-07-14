Short Interest in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Declines By 96.0%

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADXN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.
Addex Therapeutics stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a market cap of $78.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.17. Addex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $37.52.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADXN. Caxton Corp increased its stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 1,428.6% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 265,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 248,542 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Addex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.
Addex Therapeutics Company Profile
Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.
